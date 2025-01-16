Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"What is best..." - Manager drops Tom Cannon update amid Sheffield United, Sunderland transfer interest

Ruud van Nistelrooy admits that Leicester City are “looking at Tom Cannon’s situation very closely” amid transfer interest from promotion rivals Sheffield United and Sunderland this month. The striker was recalled from his loan spell at Stoke City earlier this week with the Blades and the Black Cats keen for him to bolster their promotion pushes.

What had initially started as a loan-to-buy deal advanced rapidly when Sunderland reportedly launched an ambitious permanent bid, with the Blades keen not to lose out on Cannon for the second time after watching him go to Stoke in the summer. As things stand United are unlikely to get anyone in through the door ahead of this weekend’s clash with Norwich City, with the market slow across the Championship as a whole.

Speaking earlier today, van Nistelrooy said: “We’re looking at Tom Cannon’s situation very closely. What is best for him and for the club. There’s a possibility of loans being looked at, but other than that we want to keep the team together.”

The Dutchman’s Cannon stance didn’t differ much from earlier in the week after his recall, when he said: “He’s one on the list for us. We keep a close eye on him. Tom’s situation is closely assessed. There are decisions to be made on that. But we’re looking at what is best for his situation and what is best for the club.”

Cannon was also linked with Leicester’s fellow strugglers Everton this week, with van Nistelrooy suggesting that his focus is on defensive improvements rather than in Cannon’s position. “We’re looking at all options that can strengthen our team,” the former Manchester United man added. “It’s important to emphasise the number of chances we are creating is okay. It’s a matter of time before those chances are taken. The concern is the chances we are conceding.”