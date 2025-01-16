Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain transfer stance as links with former Arsenal, Liverpool star resurface

Sheffield United have once again been linked with a move for Champions League winner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in this transfer window amid ongoing uncertainty over his future at Besiktas. United were credited with interest in the 31-year-old former Liverpool and Arsenal man in the summer.

Besiktas are said to be keen to offload the former England international this summer to alleviate both their wage bill and their foreign quota under Super Lig rules, with a report in Turkey suggesting that United are in touch with the player’s agent about a move to England. United are in the market for a left winger also capable of playing up top this window, as well as reinforcements at centre-half and in the middle of the park.

We understand that Oxlade-Chamberlain’s name is not one that has been mentioned in the corridors of power at Bramall Lane and that reports of discussions are wide of the mark, as they were in the summer. The Blades are busy in the market, however, despite some frustration at the delay which reflects the wider window across the Championship.

Ben Brereton Diaz remains a top target but not United’s only possibility to play on the left wing while the Blades are also keeping their options open in midfield, identifying former loan star Tommy Doyle of Wolves and Southampton’s Shea Charles, who has been recalled from his impressive loan spell at the Blades’ city rivals Wednesday, if they are unable to land Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City.