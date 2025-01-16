Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United remain keen on 15-goal hotshot after Aston Villa transfer stance, Celtic interest emerges

Sheffield United remain interested in 15-goal hotshot Louie Barry in this transfer window, The Star understands, as Glasgow giants Celtic prepare to make the first real play for the youngster’s services. Barry was recalled by Aston Villa earlier this month after a stunning first half of the season on loan at Stockport County.

United’s wish for a left-sided player capable of also operating up front is no secret and Barry certainly fits that profile, with Villa open to letting him continue his development on loan in the second half of this season. But Villa want to tie him down to a new deal before they consider doing so, a situation that may be complicated a little if some of the many clubs monitoring Barry make a concrete bid for his services.

Reports in Scotland have suggested that Celtic could make the first move, with their recruitment team having flagged up Barry to boss Brendan Rodgers. United are still determined to land Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from Southampton but are sensibly refusing to put all their eggs in that particular basket and have identified a number of alternatives - including the 21-year-old Barry.

He has also been linked with Leeds United and United’s city rivals Wednesday this window, with the chances of breaking into Villa’s senior squad at the minute appearing remote. Speaking recently, boss Unai Emery said of Barry: “He trained with us and we are going to make a plan with him, an overall plan.

“I think he is a very good player who is progressing well. He has been on loan doing fantastic. Now we can have a new plan with him. He improved because he was scoring a lot of goals on loan. With us he only trained today and yesterday. Of course we are going to try and get a good plan for the club with him.”