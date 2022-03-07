Wilder enjoyed a hugely successful time as Blades boss, leading his boyhood club to two promotions in the space of three years before they threatened to qualify for Europe and eventually finished ninth in the Premier League.

The coronavirus lockdown stunted their progress and contributed to their eventual relegation last season, with the iconic former manager leaving his post in March 2021 after his relationship with the Bramall Lane hierarchy effectively broke down.

Wilder is now back in work at Middlesbrough and has overseen an upturn in their fortunes. They travel to Bramall Lane sixth in the table, a point and a place ahead of United, and both sides will be aware of the significance of this fixture in terms of their own promotion ambitions.

Wilder’s presence in the away dugout only adds to the drama, but the man himself attempted to downplay his return to his home town.

“It’s business as usual for me,” he said.

“Of course, I had a tremendous connection with the supporters, players and the immediate staff there. Those relationships don’t go away just because of a change of club, and they won’t do.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is preparing to return to Sheffield United for the first time since leaving almost a year ago (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“But for me, the journey began in November – a new journey where I’ve been humbled with the reception we’ve all had since we’ve come to Middlesbrough.

“I think the supporters have seen a different way of playing to the previous way in terms of style, in and out of possession, and obviously that’s been rewarded by the points-per-game we’re picking up at the moment. We’ve got to keep that going.

“Memories from previous clubs, and the one that was closest to my heart, are always going to be there, there’s no denying that.

“But there are new memories to be made, and new experiences we’re really looking forward to.”