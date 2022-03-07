Wilder returns to Bramall Lane for the first time since leaving a year ago, after leading his boyhood club to two promotions in three seasons and a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League.

He departed after his relationship with the Blades hierarchy effectively broke down, with the club on the brink of relegation back to the Championship.

After a period out of work, he joined Boro earlier this season and has won 12 of his 20 games in charge at the Riverside, leading his side into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup as well as into play-off contention.

“It [Wilder’s return] adds something to the game for lots of reasons,” Heckingbottom said.

“Not so much for me. It’ll be like playing him at any other time, and we’ll share a beer afterwards.

“I’ve been there, going back to a club you support, and it will be strange, but it won’t affect him. He’ll be desperate to win.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom faces his friend Chris Wilder of Middlesbrough tomorrow: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Heckingbottom has also had a transformative effect on United’s fortunes, albeit not one as seismic to take the Blades from League One to the Premier League within the space of three seasons.

Since succeeding Slavisa Jokanović at the helm earlier this season, Heckingbottom has reverted to the shape, and some of the methods, that were hallmarks of Wilder’s reign at Bramall Lane.

Asked what reception Wilder should receive from the United fans, Heckingbottom – who arrived at Bramall Lane at Wilder’s behest as U23s coach, and succeeded him as caretaker manager following his abrupt departure a year ago - added: “He’ll get a great one, of course he will. When Chris left, we had no fans about. It’s great to have him back.

“He’ll have seen loads of fans around the city but not Bramall Lane. He’ll want the game out the way and then he can move forward, because it is different. We can’t get distracted by that. We’re down to the 11v11 on the pitch.

“His time here was remarkable. From League One to the Premier League and two seasons in the Premier League, all in a short space of time.

“It was one of the golden parts of Sheffield United’s history, he’ll be proud about what he did and it’ll be nice for him to get the point where he can see it that way.

“Maybe now he doesn’t; maybe he’s still unhappy about how things went off. He’ll be desperate to get the points, but there’ll be a point in his life where he can sit back and reflect on what he did for this football club.”

Boro travel to Bramall Lane a point and a place above the Blades in the table, but with only one draw in their last four league games away from the Riverside.