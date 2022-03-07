Sheffield United boss's "positive" George Baldock fitness update ahead of Middlesbrough clash
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has reported “much more positive” news over the fitness of defender George Baldock – despite declining to reveal whether or not he would be fit to face Middlesbrough tomorrow evening.
The wing-back missed Friday night’s draw at home to Nottingham Forest after picking up, and then playing through, an injury away at Millwall in the Blades’ last game.
With fellow right-back Jayden Bogle out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to correct a knee issue, United were loathe to risk Baldock and instead gave a league debut to youngster Femi Seriki in the 1-1 draw with Steve Cooper’s men.
“Much more positive,” Heckingbottom said ahead of the meeting with Chris Wilder’s side, who are also in the hunt for a play-off spot and travel to South Yorkshire occupying sixth place.
“He’s been on the grass with us so we’re pleased with that. I’m not saying he’s playing [against Boro] but we’re pleased with where he is.”
Charlie Goode is still suspended after his red card for a poor challenge against Blackburn Rovers, while Chris Basham is also expected to miss out against his former manager’s side.
Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick are also missing for the rest of the season, but United did get an injury boost against Forest when Ben Osborn came on as a second-half substitute against his old side and impressed at right-wing back.
“We’re still managing people through injuries,” Heckingbottom added.
“We’re light on numbers but nothing has really changed, apart from getting George back.”