But the Sheffield United skipper, who scored his 125th goal for United in their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Friday and moved closer to his 250th in his league career, has already set his sights on the next one.

“I’m lost at the minute,” Sharp admitted after the Forest game. “I think I’m two away from my grandad’s hero, so that will be the next target.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That would be nice.

“I just want to score as many goals as possible to help the team. I’d have loved a 1-0 [against Forest] but it wasn’t to be.”

Billy Gillespie scored 127 goals for the Blades, with Fred Tunstall netting 129.

Sharp’s first-half header, from a superb Morgan Gibbs-White cross, looked like it would earn the Blades all three points against one of their play-off rivals on Friday evening – until Ryan Yates pounded deep into stoppage time and headed home Forest’s equaliser from a corner.

Billy Sharp celebrates yet another goal for his beloved Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

United will look to bounce back from that disappointment tomorrow evening, when another top six rival in Middlesbrough – managed by a certain Chris Wilder – travel to Bramall Lane.

“We have to keep chipping away and be ready for the next one,” Sharp added.

“We can’t be too downbeat because the games come thick and fast.