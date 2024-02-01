Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, was tight-lipped on the possibility of Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall becoming a Blades player ahead of tonight's 11pm transfer deadline. The United chief is confident of getting a centre-half over the line on deadline day, with Mason Holgate undergoing a medical.

The Everton defender was shown round United's Shirecliffe training ground earlier on deadline day ahead of the switch, which would see his time at Southampton cut short if United can thrash out a deal. Speaking earlier today, Toffees boss Sean Dyche said the deal was "looking likely from their point of view, and it's a very favourable deal for this football club."

Wilder faced the media this afternoon to preview the weekend clash with Aston Villa but much of the focus remained on transfers, as the clock ticks down into the final half-day of the window. Asked about the possibility of Worrall becoming a Blade, Wilder said: "Listen, you know what happens. There's a deal reported about players going out and players coming in. That's just the timing of all this stuff. We won't unveil anything or release anything until everything's done. Buying club, player, selling club, in terms of a loan. And a medical and terms and everything like that.

"I'm not going to get caught up in stuff like that. We are actively looking to replace Basham/Egan, short to medium term, in this window. It was one of my first conversations with Prince Abdullah, what was needed and all three positions we've looked at, the major positions, we have addressed two out of the three and we're super confident we can address all three."

The Holgate deal is down the line but Wilder, remembering the infamous Peter Odemwingie saga which left the then-West Brom striker stranded in a car park while his failed move to QPR hung in the balance, was refusing to get too carried away this afternoon. "I think you have to have a back up, and things do incredibly change," he said.

"The Peter Odemwingie scenario sits firmly in the head of most football clubs in terms of what can happen and what might not happen as well. So until you see someone with a pen in his hand, with the old manager draped over him and wishing him all the best at the football club, that's what can happen. So we make sure that we do everything to make that happen and cement those deals."

Asked if he was confident about getting a deal done, Wilder admitted: "Yeah. Yeah, we are. And I'd like to thank the backing of the board because they've been super and 100 per cent behind what we've tried to do. There wasn't going to be major surgery to it, there wasn't going to be a wrecking ball taken to the group.

