Sheffield United move closer to January transfer breakthrough as Everton defender undergoes medical
Sheffield United closing in on latest January transfer signing
Sheffield United have moved a step closer to a January transfer breakthrough with defender Mason Holgate undergoing a medical at United's Shirecliffe training ground. The defender's loan spell at Southampton will be cut short and bar any further hitches, will join United ahead of the second half of the season.
Boss Chris Wilder had made centre-half cover a priority in the closing days of the transfer window, with injuries to John Egan and Chris Basham leaving Anel Ahmedhodzic as United's only right-footed centre-half. United have already signed Ben Brereton Diaz and Ivo Grbic in this transfer window, with the Holgate deal expected to complete their business this window.
Clubs in Germany were also keen on signing Doncaster-born Holgate, who was a target for United in the summer but instead moved to Championship promotion-chasers Southampton. He has been frustrated by a lack of game-time on the south coast and speaking just over a week ago, Martin said of Holgate: "He is probably pretty annoyed he has not played as much as he has.
"But he is a great character, really good with the group, vocal in the right way, and has a lot of fun. There is a week or whatever there is left of silly season. We will see where he is after that."