Sheffield United's hopes of landing Leicester City defender Harry Souttar ahead of tonight's 11pm transfer deadline appear dead in the water. The 25-year-old was identified as a target amid Chris Wilder's pursuit of a right-footed centre-half and an agreement was reached with the Foxes to take him on loan until the end of the season.

The deal was potentially complicated by Souttar's ongoing participation in the Asia Cup with Australia, but United were confident of a breakthrough in time for the deadline. But The Star understands that the player's representative vetoed the idea of him moving to Bramall Lane, amid news that Leeds United are also interested in signing him on the final day of the transfer window.

Souttar, who moved to Leicester from Stoke in a deal worth an initial £15m potentially rising to £20m, has also been linked with Everton in this transfer window. The 6ft 7in defender played 12 times in the Premier League last season - fulfilling Wilder's demand that the incoming centre-half should have experience of the top division in England or an equivalent level - but has barely featured for Leicester this season since Enzo Maresca took over in the summer following their return to the Championship.