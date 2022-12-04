What Championship managers have said about Sheffield United this season.

Sheffield United sit 2nd in the Championship table behind Burnley during the World Cup break. The Blades have picked up an impressive 38 points from their opening 21 games and will be looking forward to their return to league action.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side return with a clash against Huddersfield Town at home next weekend. In the meantime, here is a look at what other managers have said about them so far this season...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent Kompany, Burnley

Sheffield United beat Burnley 5-2 at Bramall Lane and Vincent Kompany has said his side will use that result as ‘fuel’ for the reverse fixture. The ex-Manchester City skipper said: “(We’ll) make sure that by next time we play each other we are much improved again. I believe the biggest strength of our team is our margin to improve. With these situations you can lose a game, it is normal, but what happened in the second half that has to give you a reason.

“For me I am looking forward to the next time we play each other and at Turf Moor. That is with respect because they were good but you do not roll over, no way. You take the hurt, they were good, well done. But no-one is going to roll over.”

Jon Dahl Tomasson, Blackburn Rovers

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades breezed past Blackburn Rovers 3-0 back in August. Their boss Jon Dahl Tomasson was full of praise after the game: “We knew when we came here that it would be tough. Sheffield United has an excellent squad, a lot of quality players. It is difficult to come here and we knew it would be a challenge.”

Gary Rowett, Millwall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall manager Gary Rowett is a big fan of Sander Berge. Heckingbottom’s side beat the Lions 2-0 and Rowett said: “When you look at the five or six teams in this division that have the players that the rest of us can’t get to that’s just the reality of it. I remember seeing him years ago and he played in the middle of a back three and played as a holding midfielder. I think certainly playing further forward suits his talents.

“When he gets further forward into those positions he just glides and drifts and is effortless. He’s a player of real quality amongst many other players who can do those sorts of things as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is preparing for his side's Championship fixture against Sunderland. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

John Eustace, Birmingham City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham City drew 1-1 with Sheffield United earlier in this campaign. Their head coach John Eustace delivered his verdict on his opponents: “We have come up against a top team in this league, with fantastic players, and we have gone toe to toe with them. It was a fully deserved point.”

Nigel Pearson, Bristol City

Advertisement Hide Ad