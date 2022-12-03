Where Sheffield United sit in table since Paul Heckingbottom took over.

Sheffield United are currently eyeing promotion back to the Premier League and sit 2nd in the Championship table behind Burnley during the World Cup break. The Blades are three points behind the table topping Clarets and are two points ahead of 3rd place Blackburn Rovers.

The Yorkshire outfit lost in the play-offs last season to eventual winners Nottingham Forest but have since picked themselves back up from that and will be hoping to go up automatically this time around to avoid a repeat of that. Paul Heckingbottom was brought in back in November 2021 and replaced Slavisa Jokanovic at Bramall Lane.

He has since done an impressive job and his record is impressive compared to other rivals’ managers. Prior to his appointment, Heckingbottom had previously managed the likes of Barnsley, Leeds United and Hibernian.

Here is a look at where Sheffield United sit in a table since his first match at the helm...

