Sources with knowledge of the proposed deal, which was eventually halted when it became apparent that Sander Berge would be remaining at Bramall Lane, have told The Star that Kone had agreed to travel to England to finalise the switch before eventually remaining in North America.

The midfielder, aged 20, is expected to feature on the list of overseas targets United manager Paul Heckingbottom has compiled after explaining his employers need to find a “niche” in the market. Although United’s coaching staff are not thought to be plotting a raft of new signings in January - preferring instead to try and focus their attention on keeping Iliman Ndiaye and Berge - Kone remains a person of interest and confirmed his desire to forge a career in Europe before travelling to the tournament.

“I just want to let my game do the talking,” he said. “I want to play ball at the highest level.”

Kone, who has also attracted interest from Spain and Italy, has made 28 appearances for MLS franchise Montreal since joining them from Saint-Laurent Soccer Club. Speaking after welcoming former Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhidzic to South Yorkshire before the start of the new season, Heckingbottom confirmed his decision to “keep in touch” with the Bosnia and Herzegovina defender after first making contact six months earlier had helped lure him to United.

Despite failing to acquire Kone in August, representatives acting on Heckingbottom’s behalf are likely to have taken a similar approach with Kone. However it remains to be seen if the finance will be in place to progress those talks over the festive period.

Second in the Championship table ahead of December 10th’s return to action, United’s preparations for the restart of the domestic programme will gather pace when they face Rotherham in a behind closed doors friendly at New York Stadium later today.

Canada's midfielder Ismael Kone has attracted interest from Sheffield United: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

lliman Ndiaye with Sheffield united manager Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / Sportimage