Ismael Kone has spent the past couple of weeks at the World Cup with Canada and came off the bench in all three of their games in Qatar. The 20-year-old currently still plays in MLS for CF Montreal but is facing an uncertain long-term future with the Quebec-based club.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Sheffield United again and The Star understand he was set to travel to South Yorkshire in the last transfer window before seeing a switch to England fall through in the end. He remains in North America at the moment but is expected to feature on Paul Heckingbottom’s list of targets again ahead of January.

How did Kone do at the World Cup?

Kone was eligible to play for both Ivory Coast and Canada but chose to represent the latter after growing up in Montreal. He only made his international debut in March of this year against Costa Rica and has since accumulated nine caps.

The youngster was named in their 26-man squad for the World Cup and although his country lost every game in the group stage, the whole event was still a momentous occasion under English boss John Herdman and their sights will be firmly set for when they joint-host the competition in 2026 alongside USA and Mexico.

What is he like for Montreal?

Kone, who is 6ft 1inc, is a key player for Montreal and helped them finish 2nd in the Eastern Conference this year. He had spells at local sides AS Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and CS Saint-Laurent before linking up with them in 2021, having previously having trial stints in Belgium at Genk and Mouscron.

He was given a two-year deal in August last year and has made 32 appearances in all competitions to date, chipping in with four goals and five assists. His contract at the Saputo Stadium expires in 12 months time.

Is anyone else interested?

Sheffield United may have to bat away competition from elsewhere if they are to land Kone’s signature down the line. Fellow Championship pair Watford, as per Tutto Mercato Web, and Norwich City have also been mentioned as potential suitors over recent times.