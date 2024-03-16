Chris Wilder was impressed with his Sheffield United side. Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Sheffield United supporters were given a mixed bag by their Premier League relegation rivals this weekend.

With the Blades out of action due to Manchester United’s FA Cup commitments, fans had to watch on anxiously as other clubs battling for survival took centre stage. At Turf Moor, a 10-man Brentford failed to do Chris Wilder’s men a favour as Burnley edged out a 2-1 win.

The result seemed an inevitability as soon as Sergio Reguilon was shown a straight red card on eight minutes. Elsewhere, Blades fans debated pre-game about what would be the best result at Kenilworth Road as Luton Town faced Nottingham Forest.

Both sides played out a 1-1 draw, with a late Luke Berry equaliser cancelling out Chris Wood’s first-half strike - keeping Luton to within three points from safety. As for the league table, United are now rock bottom and 11 points adrift from safety.

Burnley’s win inspired a battle cry from manager Vincent Kompany post-match - who insisted his team have “total belief” they can beat the drop. He said: “It feels great and I think we have to celebrate. It’s a day where we won, we got the three points and I think the way we’ll handle this is we’ll really enjoy this moment today and then tomorrow we go back to work.

“The team started hard from the beginning, we were on the front foot, we created situations that forced mistakes from the opponent, we won duels, we were aggressive and then after that, I think for large spells we did exactly what we have to do against 10 men.

“We scored the second goal, probably there’s a couple of goals (we should have had). I still don’t know how we missed it, but ok. After that, I think it’s just like a team when you’ve not been winning, sometimes it becomes a little bit more difficult at the end of games to keep the result.