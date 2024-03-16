Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tractor Boys were on the wrong side of late drama last weekend, losing late on at Cardiff City, but have made a habit of substitutes scoring in recent weeks, with important late goals also providing a source of points. Young winger Omari Hutchinson beat Ike Ugbo to last month's player of the season gong thanks almost entirely to match-turning performances from the bench.

Speaking pre-match, Owls defender Dominic Iorfa highlighted the need for Wednesday to stay switched throughout the game given Ipswich's penchant for the dramatic. And it's a theme followed by Wes Burns, who has been one of the Blues players utilised off the bench from time to time to good impact.

"It’s one of our massive things here really, people coming off the bench to influence the outcome of games," he said. "We’ve said it before but I think we’re probably the most ready squad in the Championship – most goals off the bench and the biggest impact from substitutes that has been seen in the Championship this season.

"It’s a massive thing for us; if you’re not in the starting line-up you don’t sulk. There are no egos here and everyone, starters or subs, knows there are three points at stake and everyone has to buy into that.