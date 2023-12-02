What Burnley boss Vincent Kompany said after his side battered Sheffield United

Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, celebrates after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said his players had been fired up ahead of the visit of Sheffield United after losing in controversial circumstances last week.

The Clarets had been on the wrong end of a poor refereeing call against West Ham and went into this match knowing they will have few better chances to claw their way off the bottom of the table.

Despite the pressure Burnley breezed to victory over a toothless Blades side who had Oli McBurnie sent off just before half time to give them a mountain to climb at 2-0 down. It would end up finishing 5-0 to heap more heat on Paul Heckingbottom.

Kompany said afterwards: "I have been sitting here a few times when I can't fault the performance and it was really good again today but we have to turn them into results. I had a feeling if the referee had blown the whistle [to start the match] 45 minutes earlier, my lads would have been on the pitch raring to go. I have not seen negativity, real anger and frustration after what happened against West Ham. They couldn't wait to get back on the pitch.

"I don't take it for granted, the amount of pressure there was on the game to turn up and perform, it is a difficult thing to do. I work with an awesome group of players, all I am doing as a coach is hoping every weekend they can translate their hard work into results. Today is one of those days."

He added: "This league is unforgiving. It is tough to keep clean sheets. This is the first one. It is good for the keeper, the defenders - and goals are good for the strikers. There'll be a glass of red wine tonight and then back on to Wolves for Tuesday. Three days to enjoy it and we go again. Overall, it's a good night for us."