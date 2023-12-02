Oli McBurnie was sent off just before half time for two bookable offences in Sheffield United's mauling by Burnley

Oli McBurnie of Sheffield United reacts after he is shown a red card by Referee Chris Kavanagh following a second yellow card during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Sheffield United's task was already difficult as it was, 2-0 down at Burnley as barely registering a shot on goal, but when Oli McBurnie was shown a red card just before half time, it was game over for the Blades.

McBurnie had already been booked after swinging an arm while challenging for the ball and did the same thing again 10 minutes later to get a second yellow and with that went United's chances of a comeback.

United went on to lose 5-0 after a second half horror show and more pressure was piled on boss Paul Heckingbottom who will find it difficult to keep his job after this one, despite clinging on following previous hammerings by Newcastle and Arsenal and awful displays against Fulham, West Ham and Bournemouth.

Former Blackburn and Celtic forward Chris Sutton branded McBurnie 'an idiot' for the second challenge, coming so quickly after the first booking.

Speaking on BBC's Final Score, Sutton said of the second caution: "I think it was reckless. I think he threw his arm. It's not one of those where you're using it to elevate yourself. I think there's extra in that."

He added: "He should have got the red for the first one. That's two reds really. He's got two yellows but the first one, that's a red card. It's violent conduct. The second one is just as bad. What an idiot. His team are 2-0 down, they're struggling and the manager's under pressure and he goes and does that. Lost his head."