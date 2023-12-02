Sheffield United's season reached a new low point as they were battered 5-0 at Burnley this afternoon. The Clarets leapfrogged the sorry Blades in the table while putting another nail in the United relegation coffin.

United finished the game with 10 men after Oli McBurnie's first half red card and also lost George Baldock to injury. The game saw the first vocal chants against boss Paul Heckingbottom from the away end, who also chanted "You're not fit to wear the shirt" as their frustration grew.

Here's how we rated the Blades' players on another afternoon to forget this season...

1 . Wes Foderingham 3 Left badly exposed by those in front of him once again

2 . George Baldock 3 Couldn't do enough to prevent Charlie Taylor's cross for Rodriguez's opener within the first 15 seconds and didn't make it past the 30 minute mark himself, going down for treatment and making way for Bogle after some attention from the physios

3 . Anel Ahmedhodzic 2 Booked in the second half for bringing down Amdouni and then couldn't do enough to prevent him bursting between him and Robinson to make it 3-0. Photo: Andrew Yates