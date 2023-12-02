News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

2/10s dominate Sheffield United player ratings as season reaches new low point v Burnley - gallery

Sheffield United's season reaches new low point with 5-0 battering at Burnley

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 16:55 GMT

Sheffield United's season reached a new low point as they were battered 5-0 at Burnley this afternoon. The Clarets leapfrogged the sorry Blades in the table while putting another nail in the United relegation coffin.

United finished the game with 10 men after Oli McBurnie's first half red card and also lost George Baldock to injury. The game saw the first vocal chants against boss Paul Heckingbottom from the away end, who also chanted "You're not fit to wear the shirt" as their frustration grew.

Here's how we rated the Blades' players on another afternoon to forget this season...

Left badly exposed by those in front of him once again

1. Wes Foderingham 3

Left badly exposed by those in front of him once again

Photo Sales
Couldn't do enough to prevent Charlie Taylor's cross for Rodriguez's opener within the first 15 seconds and didn't make it past the 30 minute mark himself, going down for treatment and making way for Bogle after some attention from the physios

2. George Baldock 3

Couldn't do enough to prevent Charlie Taylor's cross for Rodriguez's opener within the first 15 seconds and didn't make it past the 30 minute mark himself, going down for treatment and making way for Bogle after some attention from the physios

Photo Sales
Booked in the second half for bringing down Amdouni and then couldn't do enough to prevent him bursting between him and Robinson to make it 3-0.

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 2

Booked in the second half for bringing down Amdouni and then couldn't do enough to prevent him bursting between him and Robinson to make it 3-0. Photo: Andrew Yates

Photo Sales
Composed on the ball even in the tightest and most pressurised of situations but part of another porous display 

4. Jack Robinson 3

Composed on the ball even in the tightest and most pressurised of situations but part of another porous display  Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page