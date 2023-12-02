2/10s dominate Sheffield United player ratings as season reaches new low point v Burnley - gallery
Sheffield United's season reaches new low point with 5-0 battering at Burnley
Sheffield United's season reached a new low point as they were battered 5-0 at Burnley this afternoon. The Clarets leapfrogged the sorry Blades in the table while putting another nail in the United relegation coffin.
United finished the game with 10 men after Oli McBurnie's first half red card and also lost George Baldock to injury. The game saw the first vocal chants against boss Paul Heckingbottom from the away end, who also chanted "You're not fit to wear the shirt" as their frustration grew.
Here's how we rated the Blades' players on another afternoon to forget this season...