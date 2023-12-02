Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Sheffield United, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

It would come as no surprise that a performance such as Sheffield United's against Burnley would have tongues wagging on the airwaves and there wasn't much backing for the Blades boss following that 5-0 defeat.

United were down after 15 seconds and they never really recovered; their task made all the more difficult by Oli McBurnie's red card just before half time having picked up two yellow cards, both for raising his arms and catching an opponent while challenging for a high ball.

The Blades fold after the break and fans let their feeling be heard at the end of the match - it was far from positive. Paul Heckingbottom has seemingly been under pressure for much of the season after being on the wrong end of quite a few hammerings now, but this one felt different and it would be no shock to see the dreaded 'Club Statement' arrive on the club website very soon.

That was certainly the opinion of two radio pundits, who agreed that Heckingbottom's time is up and a change now has to be made. Speaking on Talksport, Jason Cundy said it felt like that was the Blades boss' last game, while Jamie O'Hara accused United of stinking up the Premier League.

"You can't concede after 15 seconds to Burnley," Cundy said. "That there tells you the whole story of the day but it got worse. To concede another four goals, McBurnie sent off for a second yellow card, it's falling apart at the seams for Heckingbottom. I'm not sure how much time he's got left after this, on the back of the defeat last week against Bournemouth, they've had some heavy defeats.

"This is a side that almost feels like it's taking a kicking every single week. They are bottom of the table, they have a goal difference of -28 after 14 games. You do the maths. They're struggling, you can't concede that many goals and expect to [stay in] the division. They are going down as is, do they pull the trigger, do they make a change, what difference can that make?"

O'Hara added: "They have to make a change, they can't continue to play this way, you can't beat 5-0 against Burnley. McBurnie, it's amateur hour from him getting sent off, he already got warned by the referee, he goes up again, gets another booking, he goes off, kills the team. They're miles off it, forget the red card, they were getting pumped anyway and then they just fell apart. They've got nothing about them, Sheffield United, they're stinking the Premier League out."

Cundy suspects Burnley will also go down next season, adding: "They'll probably be playing each other in the Championship next season. This was a Championship game and Burnley rolled them over. Burley won't care, his is a massive victory for them, it's a morale-booster. Who knows where they can go? It's so tight down at the bottom but that defeat, yeah it feels like it might well be the last game [for Heckingbottom].