After deadline-day speculation of a bid from Leeds United didn't come to fruition in the last transfer window, West Ham United have been linked with a move for Egan when the market reopens for business again in January.

United would be reluctant to lose such a key man and with Egan's contract scheduled to expire in the summer of 2024, may soon elect to invite the defender and his representatives to the negotiating table.

Egan has led United as captain this summer in the absence of Billy Sharp and kept another clean sheet in midweek at Swansea, as United won 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Championship table.

"John is a big part of what we do," Heckingbottom said of the popular 29-year-old.

"As a person, he's great and he's stepping up and being more of a leader. He's becoming more vocal and understanding that part of himself.

John Egan is a big part of Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United plans, after the defender was linked with a move to West Ham: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"He has lots of personal goals to fulfil, which I like. But I want him to share that personality and project it on more people as well."

Egan has barely missed a game through injury since he signed from Brentford in a then-club record £4m deal back in 2018, and top-flight interest would be no real surprise considering his consistent performances for the Blades during their time in the Premier League, his remarkable fitness record and his status as a key man in the international set up.

As with any of their players, United would have to balance the immediate financial benefit of any sale with the potential effect it could have on their promotion bid.

If the Blades are still well placed in the race for the Premier League come January, fans will hope the club's board show the same resolve that saw Sander Berge remain at Bramall Lane over the summer.

"To be fit and available constantly shows you've got to be a good professional and as a footballer, he's good," Heckingbottom added of Egan.