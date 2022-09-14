The former Derby County defender will be out for around three months and although the break for the winter World Cup in Qatar will negate some of that absence in terms of Championship games missed, it remains a significant blow for a player who was just starting to show some of his best form in a United shirt since returning from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

Lowe had scored once and registered two assists in six league games before he damaged the muscle away at Hull City, and a consultation earlier this week confirmed United's fears that he will miss a substantial chunk of games.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it could have been worse still; if surgery was required, a further month or so could have been added on to Lowe's recovery time.

United have seen stars such as Rhian Brewster and Sander Berge undergo hamstring surgery in recent times, with the psychological impact of such procedures not to be underestimated either.

Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom appeared philosophical as he delivered the news to assembled journalists at Swansea, describing it as "not good news, but the best outcome we could have had."

"It's a huge hamstring injury, but we don't need surgery," Heckingbottom added.

Max Lowe of Sheffield United (Centre) was in excellent form until injury struck: Darren Staples / Sportimage

"It probably only saves us four or five weeks but we're still talking months. In terms of what it potentially could have been, it's the best outcome.

"But when that's your good news, then that sums up the situation we find ourselves in.

"But the boys on the pitch are doing fantastically well and we battle on.