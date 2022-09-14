News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield United: Max Lowe injury blow could have been worse as ex-Nottingham Forest man faces months on sidelines

Max Lowe would have missed a further month of action for Sheffield United if he required surgery to fix his damaged hamstring.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 2:21 pm

The former Derby County defender will be out for around three months and although the break for the winter World Cup in Qatar will negate some of that absence in terms of Championship games missed, it remains a significant blow for a player who was just starting to show some of his best form in a United shirt since returning from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

Lowe had scored once and registered two assists in six league games before he damaged the muscle away at Hull City, and a consultation earlier this week confirmed United's fears that he will miss a substantial chunk of games.

Boss hails this quality from Khadra as he announces arrival in fine style

Most Popular

But it could have been worse still; if surgery was required, a further month or so could have been added on to Lowe's recovery time.

United have seen stars such as Rhian Brewster and Sander Berge undergo hamstring surgery in recent times, with the psychological impact of such procedures not to be underestimated either.

Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom appeared philosophical as he delivered the news to assembled journalists at Swansea, describing it as "not good news, but the best outcome we could have had."

"It's a huge hamstring injury, but we don't need surgery," Heckingbottom added.

Max Lowe of Sheffield United (Centre) was in excellent form until injury struck: Darren Staples / Sportimage

10 free agent defenders United could target if injury crisis deepens

"It probably only saves us four or five weeks but we're still talking months. In terms of what it potentially could have been, it's the best outcome.

"But when that's your good news, then that sums up the situation we find ourselves in.

"But the boys on the pitch are doing fantastically well and we battle on.

"Until the cavalry arrives, we'll keep going and trying to pick up points."

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Paul HeckingbottomDerby CountyChris HoltQatar