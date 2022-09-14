The German, who spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, has shown glimpses of his undoubted ability both for and against the Blades, but his biggest influence so far came in midweek at Swansea City when he scored a 94th-minute winner to extend United's lead at the top of the Championship table.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom praised the Brighton and Hove Albion loanee's patience after the game, insisting he is more than happy with his attitude and application so far this season.

And although he stopped short of describing his season so far as "frustrating", Khadra - who will hope for only his second league start for the Blades this weekend when they travel to Preston North End - admitted: "It's always up and down, football, and I need to keep going and stay focused.

"My family, my brother and my missus and my friends helped me there a lot. It helped for sure. It's always important to have good people around me to help me in these situations.

"I wouldn't say frustrating but I think it's normal in football to have ups and downs and you need to stay focused and wait for the moment.

Sheffield United's Reda Khadra celebrates after victory over Swansea City: David Davies/PA Wire.