Reda Khadra's verdict on "up and down" Sheffield United start as he reveals next target
Reda Khadra has paid tribute to his family and friends for their support during the early months of his time at Sheffield United, after niggling injuries and the good form of his teammates thwarted his plans to make a flying start to life at the Lane.
The German, who spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, has shown glimpses of his undoubted ability both for and against the Blades, but his biggest influence so far came in midweek at Swansea City when he scored a 94th-minute winner to extend United's lead at the top of the Championship table.
Boss Paul Heckingbottom praised the Brighton and Hove Albion loanee's patience after the game, insisting he is more than happy with his attitude and application so far this season.
Most Popular
-
1
“But they are..” Morecambe boss makes frank admission on Sheffield Wednesday and League One
-
2
Sheffield football teams branded "despicable" by league after arranging 'friendly' following Queen's death
-
3
“We do not accept it..” Sheffield Wednesday boss describes frank half-time chat that inspired Morecambe rout
And although he stopped short of describing his season so far as "frustrating", Khadra - who will hope for only his second league start for the Blades this weekend when they travel to Preston North End - admitted: "It's always up and down, football, and I need to keep going and stay focused.
"My family, my brother and my missus and my friends helped me there a lot. It helped for sure. It's always important to have good people around me to help me in these situations.
"I wouldn't say frustrating but I think it's normal in football to have ups and downs and you need to stay focused and wait for the moment.
"I was waiting for that moment, for my first goal. And now hopefully there are many more to come."