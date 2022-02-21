The Blades can go within a point of their third-placed visitors with victory, which would really shake up the promotion picture after they climbed into the top six with victory over Swansea at the weekend.

Here’s what Heckingbottom had to say on injuries, Blackburn and what impressed him the most against Swansea…

Paul Heckingbottom on Sheffield United’s injuries

Jayden Bogle (knee) will miss the rest of the season with injury, as will David McGoldrick (thigh).

Chris Basham and George Baldock are being monitored ahead of the Blackburn game after picking up knocks against Swansea, while Rhys Norrington-Davies has been carrying an unspecified issue for some time.

As it stands United have no fit right-backs and only one not fully-fit left-back.

Paul Heckingbottom and John Fleck celebrate Sheffield United's victory over Swansea City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“We’ll see how they are,” Heckingbottom said on that trio. “Wednesday might be too soon for them, we might have one or all of them.

“We’re hoping none of them are serious but we have to take precautions to make sure they’re okay to play. Touch wood.”

Paul Heckingbottom on Jayden Bogle’s injury

“He’s going for an operation which will rule him out virtually for the season. You’re looking at six months which is a big blow, we were all delighted with him and it’s a big blow for him because he was enjoying his football and playing well.

“He’s got a cartilage problem. It was sore and he was struggling to decelerate, at Birmingham he was struggling in the last 20. Scans showed some problems with his cartilage and where it is, and possible long-term effects if it’s not dealt with.

“We have to consider that. We hoped we could manage it between now and the end of the season but the consultation and the news knocked everyone for six.”

On McGoldrick

“We’re speaking about surgery for him as well, he’s booked in for tomorrow. In our mind he’s not available for the season. It doesn’t add much more time on than if we manage it, so the decision was taken to hopefully prevent it never happening again.

“Jayden, Didz and Rhian we could have done without their injuries, because we’re writing them off now. But the squad is strong, we’re happy with it. But when you get three or four in one position, that’s a concern. Hopefully it’s not too many games.”

Paul Heckingbottom on Swansea win

“Us without the ball impressed me, everyone saw the goals we scored but us without the ball, we were very good and tried to use what Swansea do well to our advantage. The players were hungry, there was an aggression about us."

Heckingbottom on United’s approach

“We’re not thinking about what anyone else thinks of us. We’re in the top six and people start talking now. That’s good, because it shows we’re doing something right.