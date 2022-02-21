The Blades made it eight unbeaten with Saturday’s 4-0 win over Swansea City and moved into the top six for the first time this season as the expense of former boss Chris Wilder and Middlesbrough following their defeat.

They take on Tony Mowbray’s Rovers, who have lost two of their last three matches but remain third in the table.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United can consolidate their Championship play-off position when they take on fellow promotion-chasers Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane on Wednesday. Photo: Simon Bellis/Sportimage.

They were 3-1 winners when the sides met in the reverse fixture in November.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

What time does Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers kick-off?

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers kicks off at 7.45pm on Wednesday at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers team news

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is expected to provide a full injury update when he speaks to the media on Monday.

Influential midfielder Bradley Dack come through his first 90 minutes in just over a year for Blackburn’s under-23 side on Sunday and could be available for selection.

But top-scorer Ben Brereton Diaz is out for ‘a period of time’, according to Tony Mowbray, having gone off injured against West Brom last week.

Is Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers on TV?

Yes, Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sport Football.

Coverage begins at 7.30pm.

How else can I stay up to date with the match?

The Star’s Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow them both on Twitter – @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.

Who is the match referee?

Matthew Donohue is the match referee.

He will be assisted by Philip Dermott and James Wilson.

The fourth official is Leigh Doughty.

What are the latest betting odds?

Sheffield United – 5/6

Draw – 5/2