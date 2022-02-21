Baldock, who scored the Blades’ second with a scorching volley, received treatment on the field before being replaced in the second half.

That caused United fans some anxiety, with fellow wing-back Jayden Bogle already in the treatment room after picking up a knee injury that boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted will have to be managed through the rest of the season.

United went into the play-offs by beating Swansea, and can ill-afford any more further issues after injuries to key men Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick.

“I’ve played a lot of games recently having not played for the longest part of my career, really,” Baldock explained, ahead of Wednesday evening’s crunch clash with third-placed Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.

“I think it was November when I last started [before coming back into the side recently], so obviously I knew it was going to be difficult. But that’s why I try to condition myself in the best possible way.

George Baldock was injured during Sheffield United's win over Swansea City on Saturday: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I don’t think it’s a bad [injury]. Obviously I’ll have to speak with the medical team but I’ve had similar issues before with this area of my leg and it doesn’t quite feel the same as that.

“So I’m hoping it’s not too bad and I’ll be out there Wednesday.”