West Ham United will be without Jarrod Bowen when they face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane later this month amid reports the forward will be out for 'at least one month' with an ankle injury.

Bowen was was forced off during the Hammers' 1-1 FA Cup third round draw at home to Bristol City on Sunday. The 27-year-old received treatment on his ankle and had to be physically helped off the pitch at the London Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creative midfielder Lucas Paqueta was also forced off after just 14 minutes, the Brazilian suffering a recurrence of the calf issue that kept him out against Brighton & Hove Albion five days prior.

The Athletic reports that Bowen will be out for at least one month due to his issue and while there is no rehabilitation timeline for Paqueta, the 26-year-old is a major doubt for West Ham's trip to Bramall Lane next Sunday.

The double blow leaves manager David Moyes with a nightmare scenario when he faces the Blades as the Scot could be without all of his first-choice front three. £38million summer signing Mohammed Kudus will also be unavailable as he is away with Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bowen has been playing as West Ham's No.9 in the absence of Michael Antonio, who suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury earlier this month. He is also certain to miss the meeting with Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowen is the Hammers' top goalscorer this season with 11 in the Premier League, while Kudus is the club's second most prolific with six. Paqueta has two goals to his name but has laid on five assists for teammates and is crucial to their attacking play.