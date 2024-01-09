Sunderland knocked back an approach from Burnley to sign Clarke over the summer. The 23-year-old joined The Black Cats permanently on a four-year deal from Tottenham in 2022.

West Ham United are the latest Premier League club to be mentioned in connection with a transfer move for Sunderland star man Jack Clarke - and the link certainly makes more sense than rumours of Sheffield United's interest. The former Tottenham man has been in inspired form for the Black Cats this season, netting 12 times in 28 appearances so far.

That return recently saw United linked with a move for the 23-year-old, with Burnley also tipped to follow up their interest after seeing a £15m bid rejected in the summer. That was in line with the Clarets' summer approach, which saw £90m lavished on new players following promotion, but United went about their work in a more circumspect fashion, with the big-money purchases of Cameron Archer and Gus Hamer only sanctioned as replacements after the sales of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United instead elected to use the Premier League millions to 'clean house' and reset financially, so a transfer bid of around £20m for Clarke would hardly align with that vision. Sunderland turned down £15m from Burnley in the summer and after edging themselves into the Championship play-offs, are hardly going to be more motivated to sell one of their prized assets in this current window.

A big offer would of course change that but even if United's reported interest was genuine - with boss Chris Wilder remaining tight-lipped over the identity of the further additions he wants to make this window after signing Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from Villareal - reports that West Ham are set to join the race for Clarke would only complicate things further, considering the financial offer they could make to the player if they do make a move.

The player is also understood to be settled at the Stadium of Light after a move to Spurs from Leeds that didn't work out. His agent, former Leeds defender Ian Harte, told The i back in December: “Jack is happy. He loves it at Sunderland. Obviously there was a club [Burnley] that came in over the summer to try and take him away. They put the offer into Sunderland, Sunderland declined and obviously Jack has to stay professional, he has to still go and put performances in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s what he’s done and that’s what he’ll continue to do. I’ve always said Jack is happy at Sunderland, he loves it at the club, he gets on with the group of players. I’m guessing Sunderland have a valuation. If that valuation is met then I’m sure they’ll be on to me and onto Jack saying: 'Thanks for your time but it’s time to move on,’ in the nicest way possible.”