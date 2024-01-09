Ben Brereton Diaz showed Sheffield United fans a glimpse of what they can expect from him after ending a "difficult" week with his debut in the FA Cup at Gillingham on Saturday. The Chile international was introduced as a second-half substitute in United's 4-0 win, a day after his loan switch from Villareal was confirmed.

The former Blackburn Rovers man returns to England just six months after leaving Blackburn Rovers for a shot at La Liga, with just two starts at El Madrigal limiting his opportunities to impress. Utilised on the left of United's front three he showed some bright moments against the League Two side and had a chance for a debut goal with a shot from a tight angle, but home goalkeeper Jake Turner blocked.

Brereton Diaz netted 47 goals in his 176 games for Rovers and gives Chris Wilder another valuable attacking option, especially if he sticks with the 4-3-3 formation that has seen Cameron Archer often utilised on the left of the front three. "He can play down the middle in the two, he can play down the middle of the one and he can play off a side in a three," said boss Wilder after the striker's debut, which came just four days after his last appearance off the bench for Villareal at Valencia.

"It’s been a difficult week for Ben. It’s been an up-and-down week. Obviously we’ve been working on that deal for quite a while and we're delighted that he chose us as well. He wanted to come, which was great. He wanted to get back and do something in the Premier League and play for us, which was key. Talking to him, it’s been a difficult week for him with medicals and flying back and forward to Spain and getting himself sorted.