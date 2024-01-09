Boss Chris Wilder is looking to strengthen his squad this window ahead of a big second half of the season for relegation-threatened Sheffield United.
Those plans got off to a good start last week with the signing of Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from Villareal for the rest of the season, and United will be scouring the loan market for further additions before the window slams shut. To sign any more domestic loan players United will have to negotiate with Leicester City over ending Luke Thomas’ time at Bramall Lane early, with James McAtee firmly entrenched in Wilder’s first-team plans.
Although Wilder has been understandably tight-lipped about his transfer targets, he is thought to be considering a new goalkeeper to compete with Wes Foderingham and hoping to bolster his midfield options before the window shuts at 11pm on February 1.
With that in mind, we went down memory lane to reminisce about some of the best loan signings made by United in the last 20-or-so years. What do you think, and have we missed your favourite?
2. Ollie Norwood
A slight cheat, this one, but he did sign on loan initially for United before making the move permanent in the January of United’s promotion season. Was a key man in United’s success that season, and also the following campaign when they finished ninth in the Premier League. Has since won yet another promotion and still in and around the team Photo: George Wood
3. Greg Halford
Defender Halford played 49 goals for United in the 2008/09 season, scoring eight goals and sometimes being used as an emergency forward. He netted the goal that took United to the play-off final and played at Wembley, but couldn’t help United get into the Premier League. Still a worthwhile inclusion, though Photo: Phil Cole
4. Conor Coady
Joined United from Liverpool when they were in League One and must have wondered what he had signed up for when United won one of their first 13 games. But he grew as the season went on and helped the Blades reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley, admitting he “loved” his time at Bramall Lane. Was linked with a return in the summer when he left Wolves, but dropped into the Championship with Leicester instead Photo: Richard Heathcote