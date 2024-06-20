West Ham close in on released Sheffield United man

Wes Foderingham is off to West Ham after his contrcat at Sheffield United ends | Sportimage

One of Sheffield United’s out-of-contract players looks set to secure a deal back in the Premier League

West Ham are expected to announce the signing of Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham upon the expiry of his Blades contract.

The goalkeeper was one of a number of United players to be released at the end of their current deals and Foderingham had made it known that he was keen on moving closer to where he grew up in London after a career that has taken him to Swindon, Rangers and Sheffield since leaving Crystal Palace more than a decade ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that all the relevant paperwork has been signed and the deal, which will see Foderingham join the Hammers as third choice goalkeeper, will be confirmed imminently. He went on to add that a medical has been booked in for next week.

Foderingham was brought to United by Chris Wilder in the summer of 2020 as back-up and eventually forced his way into a regular starting place when Paul Heckingbottom too permanent charge in the 2021/22 season. The following year, he helped United back into the top flight.

Following Heckingbottom’s departure and the return of Wilder, Foderingham lost his place to January signing Ivo Grbić, but followig a string of poor displays by the Croatian, he was back in the side for the 4-2 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on April 24, keeping his place for the final five matches of the season.

It was revealed before the final match of the season against Tottenham that Foderingham, along with a number of long-standing members of the squad, would be leaving the club at the end of ther contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad