Sheffield Wednesday's newest signing reacts to Hillsborough switch

By Joe Crann
Published 16th Jun 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2024, 12:00 BST
Sheffield Wednesday’s newest addition, Max Lowe, says that he ‘can’t wait’ to get started at Hillsborough after agreeing to join the Owls.

The Star reported earlier this month that the Owls were in talks with the 27-year-old with a view to getting him on board for the 2024/25 campaign, and Danny Röhl had conversations with him about why a short trip up to road from Bramall Lane would be the best option for his next step.

It was confirmed on Saturday morning that the full back had now agreed terms to join Wednesday, with his deal set to be finalised on July 1st when his deal with Sheffield United officially comes to an end.

Lowe took to social media after the news broke on Saturday as he looks forward to meeting his new teammates later this month, and it’s safe to say that he’s happy with this decision.

His message was short and sweet after his move to S6 from S2 was confirmed, but no doubt there will be more come from him in the coming weeks. He said on social media, “Excited for this next chapter. Can’t wait to get started.”

Wednesday are back for testing on June 28th - the day before Owls in the Park - ahead of preseason camps at St. George’s Park and in Germany, and Röhl will be delighted to have got two players through the door already as he builds a team ready for the upcoming campaign.

More signings are on the way, with the club working hard to finalise further deals this summer, and it’s thought that a move to Yan Valery, of Angers, is the next in line as they close in on his signature to bolster their defence even further.

