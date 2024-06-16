Sheffield Wednesday's newest signing reacts to Hillsborough switch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s newest addition, Max Lowe, says that he ‘can’t wait’ to get started at Hillsborough after agreeing to join the Owls.

The Star reported earlier this month that the Owls were in talks with the 27-year-old with a view to getting him on board for the 2024/25 campaign, and Danny Röhl had conversations with him about why a short trip up to road from Bramall Lane would be the best option for his next step.

It was confirmed on Saturday morning that the full back had now agreed terms to join Wednesday, with his deal set to be finalised on July 1st when his deal with Sheffield United officially comes to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowe took to social media after the news broke on Saturday as he looks forward to meeting his new teammates later this month, and it’s safe to say that he’s happy with this decision.

His message was short and sweet after his move to S6 from S2 was confirmed, but no doubt there will be more come from him in the coming weeks. He said on social media, “Excited for this next chapter. Can’t wait to get started.”

Wednesday are back for testing on June 28th - the day before Owls in the Park - ahead of preseason camps at St. George’s Park and in Germany, and Röhl will be delighted to have got two players through the door already as he builds a team ready for the upcoming campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad