Ivo Grbic is excited by the "challenge" of testing himself in the English Premier League after his transfer to Sheffield United was confirmed this afternoon. The 6ft 5in Croatian international was given the green light to leave Atletico Madrid ahead of his contract at the Metropolitano expiring in the summer.

As The Star revealed earlier this week, Grbic had flown to England to complete the move after appearing on the Atletico bench for their victory over Granada after Atletico tied up a deal for his replacement, Horațiu Moldovan. Grbic has signed until 2027 at Bramall Lane and said: “My first impressions of the club are very good.

“Thanks to everyone for the warm welcome I have received, I am really happy to be here. It is a big thing for every player to move to the Premier League and I am delighted to join Sheffield United. This is the best challenge for me. I'm sure it will be an amazing experience and it will be fun to play in front of our fans and I want to be involved as soon as possible.

“I've played in some good leagues in France and Spain. I played in the Champions League with Lille and played 15 or 16 games for Atletico last season, which is a big club. I know I am ready now for this challenge.”