Prince Abdullah, the Sheffield United owner, admitted he has "mixed emotions" about his decision to sack Paul Heckingbottom ahead of Chris Wilder's fairytale return to the Blades. Heckingbottom leaves Bramall Lane after Saturday's 5-0 hammering at Burnley left them bottom of the Premier League table with five points from 14 games.

The Blades have turned to their legendary former boss in a bid to keep them in the Premier League, with confirmation from the club expected before tomorrow's home clash against Liverpool at Bramall Lane. United have not yet publicly confirmed Heckingbottom's sacking but their owner spoke openly about his decision on Talksport this morning.

"I have mixed emotions about letting Paul go," the prince said. "I really have a lot of respect for Paul and everything he did for the club, he’s a very classy guy. I’ve been at the club for five years and we changed one manager and that was Slav [Slavisa Jokanovic], so we believe in sticking with the manager and supporting him.

"But I felt like after the last few games it was a necessary decision and the replacement has done great things for the club, and knows the club. So I feel good about the decision in one way but I really have a tremendous respect for Paul."