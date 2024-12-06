Sheffield United are back in Championship action this weekend

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is being linked with a move to Wolves ahead of Sheffield United’s trip to The Hawthorns this weekend. According to reporter Matteo Moretto on X, the Spaniard is a ‘target’ for the Premier League side.

Pressure is growing on Gary O’Neil at Molineux with the Midlands outfit sat in 19th place in the table. They are inside the bottom three with Southampton and Ipswich Town and are three points from safety following their 4-0 loss away at Everton at Goodison Park last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United take on a West Brom side who have drawn nine of their last 10 games. They are positioned in 7th position in the Championship and are on the brink of the play-offs.

‘Very proud’...

Corberan said last month: “I forgot completely that it was game number one hundred with West Bromwich Albion. This is something which can only make me feel very, very, very proud. We’ve had problems with injuries recently, but I’m really proud to see how much commitment the players put on the pitch. Without this mentality, the victory wouldn’t have been possible.

“The Championship is so difficult and there really isn’t much difference between squads. The table is very compact and we need to keep building resilience and a strong mentality, especially when things don’t go well. You can never promise an easy game in the Championship. It’s a league full of small margins and we want to keep improving. We want to deliver better results at home, but at the same time, we need to value the things we are doing well.”

West Brom appointed the Spaniard in 2022 and he guided them to the play-offs last season. However, they lost at the semi-finals stage over two legs to eventual winners Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 41-year-old moved over to England back in 2017 and had three years at Leeds United. He initially became the Whites’ Under-23’s side before working as part of Marcelo Bielsa’s backroom staff.

He then spent two seasons as the number one at Huddersfield Town and got the Terriers to the play-off final during his time at the John Smith’s Stadium. They were beaten at Wembley in the final by Nottingham Forest.

Corberan subsequently had a brief spell over in Greece with Olympiacos before West Brom lured him back to England. He has since won 43.69% of games with his current club as Wolves now reportedly take a look at him as a potential replacement for O’Neil.

The Baggies drew 1-1 away at Preston North End at Deepdale last time out. Meanwhile, Sheffield United won 1-0 at home to Sunderland in their last game. The Blades are without suspended pair Anel Ahmedhodzic and Harry Souttar.