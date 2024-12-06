Sheffield United set for double injury boost ahead of West Brom, Millwall clashes to Chris Wilder’s “delight”

Sheffield United could receive a huge double injury boost ahead of this weekend’s trip to West Bromwich Albion, leaving manager Chris Wilder “delighted.” The Blades have been light in the forward areas in recent weeks, with 18-year-old rookie Ryan One enjoying some first-team exposure as back-up to Tyrese Campbell.

But Wilder’s options in that area are set to be bolstered over the next week, with Rhian Brewster set to be involved in Sunday’s trip to the Hawthorns and fellow forward Kieffer Moore also in line to return from his calf injury - potentially in time for the clash with Carlos Corberan’s side, but certainly for Wednesday night’s trip to Millwall.

Brewster hasn’t featured since the 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers over a month ago and Wilder said: “Rhian will be involved on Sunday, which I’m delighted about. Kieffer, we're waiting on but he'll definitely be involved on Wednesday night. So that decision’s yet to be made. But with me talking about Kieffer being definitely involved on Wednesday night, he has a chance of being involved on Sunday.”

Wilder reported no further injury concerns after last Friday night’s dramatic win over Sunderland, which sent the Blades back to the top of the Championship at the end of a three-game week that saw them twice reduced to 10 men - playing more than an hour a man light against Coventry the previous weekend.

“Everyone else is absolutely spot on. The attitude of the team - especially in the last 20, 25 minutes- and the physical output they put into the game was amazing. We were down to 10 men the previous Saturday for over an hour, and then we had the game on Tuesday night. Yeah, Sunderland had that too, I get that, but I thought we look really strong and the mentality of the team was to go for a winner.

“Other people up the road may have seen it differently but I thought they were a really good side, they impressed me on the night. I was not so impressed with how we turned the ball over to them but I was impressed by our attitude to really go after the win, don’t be afraid of losing and they weren't and the effort they put in was rewarded with what I think was a deserved win in a tight game.”