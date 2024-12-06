Sheffield United fans set for further takeover clarity after Blades break silence on Americans' Bramall Lane bid

Sheffield United supporters could discover some long-awaited clarity on the takeover saga that has dominated the summer “in the coming days” after the Blades issued their first public statement on the matter this week. An American consortium’s bid to take control at Bramall Lane is approaching an endgame after they broke cover on Thursday afternoon.

A joint statement from Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy - the frontrunners of COH Sports, the group formed as part of the takeover bid - confirmed that they had received full clearance from the EFL to buy the Blades and signalled their intention to support Chris Wilder in the January transfer window if they are in charge in time.

COH Sports Bidco was incorporated as a private limited company at Companies House back in July, with 54-year-old Ohio businessman Rosen listed as its only director and a correspondence address in Altrincham. He and Eltoukhy, the co-founder of the successful biotech company Guardant Health, are leading the company described in a press release this week as “a group of successful entrepreneurs, visionaries, business partners and friends who have been looking for the right opportunity to invest in and bring their experience into English football, and found Sheffield United to be exactly the right fit.”

United responded to the COH statement with a brief message of their own on Thursday evening, signed by chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa. It read: “Dear Fans, We are pleased to hear that COH Sports has finally received EFL approval. We look forward to updating you over the coming days. UTB.”

Blades boss Wilder spoke recently about the need for further clarity on the ownership situation, especially with his side riding high in the division and the crucial January window now just weeks away from opening. Speaking earlier today ahead of Sunday’s trip to West Bromwich Albion, Wilder said: “With all due respect, I think it was a couple of weeks ago I answered the question openly and honestly and as far as I'm concerned that'll be the first and last time I speak on it. In terms of the content of my answer. So that's where I'm at with it.”