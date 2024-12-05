Sheffield United promotion-winner hailed by former clubs after passing away aged 84

Sheffield United have paid tribute to their former promotion-winning winger John Docherty, whose death was announced this week at the age of 84. The former Blade played 47 times in all for United and later went on to manage Bradford City and Millwall, as well as Cambridge United and another of his former clubs in Brentford.

Born in Scotland, 5ft 5in Docherty was signed by John Harris from Brentford in 1961, months before United won promotion back to the first division, but Docherty struggled to retain his place after the arrival of Len Allchurch and, later, the emergence of a young Alan Woodward. He scored a respectable nine goals in 41 league games for the Blades before returning to Brentford in 1966, for the first of three spells as a player at Griffin Park.

He later returned as a coach and manager, with only 10 men playing more than his 252 games during their time in the Football League. “All at Sheffield United wish to add our condolences to the family of our former player John Docherty who passed away recently, aged 84,” a Blades statement read. “An intelligent and traditional tricky winger, he was also a clinical scorer from the penalty spot.

“The Scot ended his United career in 1966 when he returned to Brentford having played 47 games, scoring 13 goals in all competitions. Our condolences go out to John's family and friends at this time.”

A statement from Bradford described the club as “devastated” to learn of Docherty’s passing, adding: “The thoughts of everyone associated with the club are with John’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.” Millwall paid tribute to the most successful manager in their history, and the only boss to guide the club to the top flight of English football, with a minute’s applause and black-armband tribute planned for their game against Coventry City this weekend.

The Blades also paid tribute to senior vice-president Graham Moore MBE after he passed away aged 81 this week. Blades legend and club ambassador Tony Currie said: “I've known Graham for many years and there was a huge mutual respect between us. It was a pleasure to be in his company. He was a clever man and, behind the scenes, he consistently promoted Sheffield United at every opportunity."

Blades chief executive Stephen Bettis added: "Graham was a popular member of the Blades family and will be sadly missed. He represented the club with distinction within the city and beyond and his quick-witted humour will be missed in the boardroom."