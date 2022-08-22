West Brom boss’s comments may put move for Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie in doubt amid transfer links

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With former Barnsley man Daryl Dike injured, and Kenneth Zohore also sidelined, Bruce is in the market for a striker and the Baggies are reportedly in talks with Lewis Grabban after his departure from Nottingham Forest earlier this summer.

But according to a report in The Sun, McBurnie may yet emerge as a surprise target for United’s Championship rivals.

The striker cost the Blades £20m when he moved from Swansea shortly after they sealed promotion to the Premier League, but hasn’t scored since December 2020 in the league.

He was close to ending that barren run during an excellent display against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, three times being denied in good positions, and was replaced to a standing ovation.

The goal came after public backing from his manager following McBurnie’s return to full fitness after injury, Covid-19 and tonsilitis. The contract he initially signed after signing expires this summer, although United are expected to have an option in their favour to extend it by a further summer if they see fit.

Oli McBurnie was close to his combative best against Blackburn at the weekend: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Judging by Heckingbottom’s recent insistence that part of his remit is to get the most out of McBurnie and Rhian Brewster, another big-money signing, United don’t appear to be rushing McBurnie towards the exit door.

And Bruce, the former United boss, said last week that budget restrictions mean his striker search is in the market of free agents and loans. Exploring either avenue with McBurnie would appear to make little sense for United, especially given the signs he showed of getting back to his nuisance best against Blackburn.

"Obviously we're in a market where we haven't got millions to spend,” Bruce said of his striker search late last week.

“We have to be creative and we have to find something in the loan market and free market, and it has its restrictions. I've known that all summer. It was a case of juggling and balancing the books, trying to get it right and trying to improve the team, too.