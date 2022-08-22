Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye's Blackburn wondergoal in his own words as he makes exciting vow

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After viewing footage back of the Blackburn strike – winning the ball back deep in his own half, beating two defenders before finding the net with a wonderfully-composed finish – the Senegal international decided that it did indeed trump his magnificent solo strike away at Fulham last season.

What is surely beyond any debate is the fact that Ndiaye is a supremely talented footballer who, with seven goals in his last 10 regular Championship appearances in a Blades shirt, is also coming up with the big moments to match his undoubted potential and at the rate he is going, it will not just be Sander Berge who will be the subject of interest from clubs higher up the footballing food chain.

Iliman Ndiaye was on target twice against Blackburn Rovers as Sheffield United climbed to the top of the Championship: George Wood/Getty Images

Ndiaye’s brace against Blackburn came in a cameo off the bench after the youngster had been rested against the former Championship leaders, with United taking their place at the summit of the division after a fully-deserved 3-0 victory.

The French-born forward has made it difficult for boss Paul Heckingbottom to keep him amongst the substitutes when United travel to Luton Town on Friday evening and Ndiaye said: “I'm happy to contribute off the bench, that's what we wanted. Plenty of energy.

“The manager makes the decisions, he decided to rest me today and the other lads have been brilliant so they had their chance. Everyone's been brilliant. Whenever I play, I just try and get the best out of myself and leave it to the manager to make the decisions.”

Talking through his wondergoal to United’s SUTV channel, Ndiaye said: “Travelling with the ball, it's me and it's what I do. I like doing it and the more I do it and practise it, the more confident I am with it.

“Same as Fulham, it was just composure on my left foot. I didn't look up where the goal was, I knew where the goal was, and just tried to beat him near post.”

“Confidence is very high,” Ndiaye added.

“We've had a good start to the season, when you compare it to last season, and the lads are happy. We're just going to carry on and try to run over teams like we did.

“It's enjoyable, everyone goes home happy to their families. Now it's just focusing on the next game.”

Ndiaye, who made his international debut earlier this year for Senegal alongside players of the calibre of Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly, has the extra motivation of booking his place at this winter’s World Cup in Qatar – a remarkable story for a player who had not made his full debut in professional football 12 months ago.

“Iliman has got that magic in him, we’ve always known that,” boss Heckingbottom, who worked with Ndiaye in the Blades’ U23s and gave him a Premier League debut in his first game in caretaker charge, said.