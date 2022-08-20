News you can trust since 1887
Oli McBurnie's heartfelt message to "special" Sheffield United fans after victory over Blackburn

Oli McBurnie has thanked Sheffield United fans for their support despite his goalless streak extending during this afternoon’s 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 7:05 pm

McBurnie, who hasn’t scored in the league for the Blades since December 2020, went close to ending that run three times against Rovers after being handed his first start of the season following his return from injury.

A first-half effort was blocked on the line before Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski twice denied him in the second from point-blank range – leaving McBurnie to compare himself to the movie Space Jam, where professional basketball stars have their talents stolen.

“Think I’ve been Space Jammed,” McBurnie tweeted after the game, accompanied by a crying emoji.

“Thought the boys were a different gravy today. A pleasure to play with and the atmosphere was top. Thank you all for the support.”

When McBurnie was eventually substituted late in the game, he left the pitch to a standing ovation.

“You fans man,” McBurnie wrote in a follow-up tweet. “Special.”

Blackburn Rovers' Ben Brereton Diaz (left) and Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie (right) battle for the ball: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

