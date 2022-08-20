Oli McBurnie's heartfelt message to "special" Sheffield United fans after victory over Blackburn

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McBurnie, who hasn’t scored in the league for the Blades since December 2020, went close to ending that run three times against Rovers after being handed his first start of the season following his return from injury.

A first-half effort was blocked on the line before Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski twice denied him in the second from point-blank range – leaving McBurnie to compare himself to the movie Space Jam, where professional basketball stars have their talents stolen.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Think I’ve been Space Jammed,” McBurnie tweeted after the game, accompanied by a crying emoji.

“Thought the boys were a different gravy today. A pleasure to play with and the atmosphere was top. Thank you all for the support.”

When McBurnie was eventually substituted late in the game, he left the pitch to a standing ovation.

“You fans man,” McBurnie wrote in a follow-up tweet. “Special.”