Dortmund were 2-0 up at Signal Iduna Park and cruising before goals in the 89th, 93rd and 95th minute completed an incredible turnaround – with former Blade Burke netting the winner after coming off the bench.

The goal was his second in two games – equalling his Blades tally of two goals from 36 appearances in three substitute appearances for his new club – and the Scotland international described it as one of the best he has ever scored.

“As a striker, you have to find any hole you can in the opposition’s defence, and I did that well today,” the 25-year-old, who joined Bremen from United earlier this summer, said.

“I’m always hungry for goals and being able to score in back-to-back games is really cool. I simply put my head down and ploughed on through and hit the ball as hard as I could – and it worked.

“It’s one of the best goals I’ve ever scored, and the pass from Mitchell was perfect. I’m insanely happy to have been able to score again.

“I actually don’t have the words for it. It was insane. We had a huge mountain to climb and I’m proud of our performance today. I’m really happy for the boys and for the team; everyone has trained long and hard and it’s paying off now.

“You have to believe in yourself and the team at all times and that’s what we did today.”

Bremen are unbeaten in the Bundesliga so far this season, with one win and two draws from their three games.

“We know what we can do and how hard we train,” Burke added.

Oliver Burke of SV Werder Bremen celebrates after scoring their team's winner against Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park (Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

“We are a really strong team, even in the Bundesliga. We showed that today. If you don’t believe in your team, you’re in the wrong sport.