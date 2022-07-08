West Brom 1 Sheffield United 0: How it happened as Blades tumble out of Carabao Cup

Here’s how the action unfolded at the Hawthorns as substitute Karlan Grant’s winner proved the difference between the two sides.
Last updated: Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 18:15
The latest on trialist Robertson
Sean Robertson, the former Crystal Palace defender, could discover if Sheffield United plan to invite him back to Bramall Lane next week.
Sheffield United boss talks about former Crystal Palace defender and trialist Sean Robertson
Blades boss’s cryptic comments over Khadra
Paul Heckingbottom has appeared to admit he is unsure about whether Sheffield United’s move for Reda Khadra has moved forward, after admitting the Blades “want to take” the Brighton and Hove Albion youngster on loan before their season opener at Watford on August 1.
Sheffield United: Boss issues cryptic response over Reda Khadra transfer from Brighton
Paul Heckingbottom’s reaction
Paul Heckingbottom says Sheffield United’s clash with his hometown club Barnsley felt more like a league game as the Blades signed off their pre-season schedule with a 2-1 defeat at Oakwell.
Heckingbottom’s men had earlier led thanks to a strange own goal from Robbie Cundy, before conceding an equaliser in even more farcical fashion when Wes Foderingham’s kick hit Sander Berge and Jack Aitchison converted.
Josh Benson then stepped up to smash home a superb free-kick into Foderingham’s top corner to consign United to defeat in their final warm-up game before their Championship opener against Watford on August 1.
“It was a good one for us, in terms of how organised Barnsley were and the challenge they posed,” Heckingbottom said afterwards.
“I thought that was a good workout for us.“It was a competitive one, which was pleasing. There were tackles and a bit of gamesmanship as well in there, so it was more like a league match.
“We did change things at half-time and had to perform better in terms of creating chances and opening them up, and we didn’t take any.
“Then we got undone with a mistake and a worldly free kick. There were good bits to take from it in terms of tactical stuff, and the good bit is another group of players have got 90 minutes.
“All the hard training’s done now and it’s about preparing for Watford.”
How we rated Blades’ players
Full time
and defeat for the Blades in their final pre-season game before the new season - they played well in spells but were undone by goals both sublime and ridiculous after a Cundy own goal had given them the lead. Another valuable 90 minutes in the tank for the Blades and another game closer to competitive football returning at long last!
Two minutes added on
GOAL Barnsley
and what a strike that is as Benson steps up and smashes his free-kick into the top corner, giving Foderingham no chance - he had a sighter in the first half which was saved but there was no keeping that one out as the home side go ahead here at Oakwell
Almost 2-1
as Berge hits the woodwork from close range after Collins had spilled Brewster’s shot into his path
Goal Barnsley
and another freak goal in this game sees the home side level as Foderingham boots the ball against Berge’s back and Aitchison takes advantage to fire home - a very strange one but the home fans will take it after their lack of cutting edge this afternoon
Blades chance
sees Lowe get forward again and cross for Baldock whose effort is deflected wide - then Berge hits the post after stealing ahead of his marker for another cross