West Brom 1 Sheffield United 0: How it happened as Blades tumble out of Carabao Cup

Paul Heckingbottom says Sheffield United’s clash with his hometown club Barnsley felt more like a league game as the Blades signed off their pre-season schedule with a 2-1 defeat at Oakwell.

Heckingbottom’s men had earlier led thanks to a strange own goal from Robbie Cundy, before conceding an equaliser in even more farcical fashion when Wes Foderingham’s kick hit Sander Berge and Jack Aitchison converted.

Josh Benson then stepped up to smash home a superb free-kick into Foderingham’s top corner to consign United to defeat in their final warm-up game before their Championship opener against Watford on August 1.

“It was a good one for us, in terms of how organised Barnsley were and the challenge they posed,” Heckingbottom said afterwards.

“I thought that was a good workout for us.“It was a competitive one, which was pleasing. There were tackles and a bit of gamesmanship as well in there, so it was more like a league match.

“We did change things at half-time and had to perform better in terms of creating chances and opening them up, and we didn’t take any.

“Then we got undone with a mistake and a worldly free kick. There were good bits to take from it in terms of tactical stuff, and the good bit is another group of players have got 90 minutes.