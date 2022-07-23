Sheffield United: Boss issues cryptic response over Reda Khadra transfer from Brighton

Paul Heckingbottom has appeared to admit he is unsure about whether Sheffield United's move for Reda Khadra has moved forward, after admitting the Blades “want to take” the Brighton and Hove Albion youngster on loan before their season opener at Watford on August 1.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 5:59 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 5:59 pm

Khadra was identified as one of United’s top attacking targets this summer, with the Premier League side open to letting the German youngster leave again after he spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Heckingbottom revealed earlier in the week that he was ‘confident’ about landing Khadra on loan.

How every United player rated in 2-1 defeat to Barnsley at Oakwell

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

But, asked for an update on the situation after this afternoon’s 2-1 pre-season defeat at Barnsley, Heckingbottom admitted: “I hope so but you just don't know.

"If you were asking me for the first time, I'd probably say the same: ‘He's not far away and I'm confident’.

"But nothing probably has moved forward. It's a loan and we want to take him in and we'd like to do it.”

Why Blades boss was pleased with final pre-season game despite Barnsley defeat

Reda Khadra, who spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, is wanted by Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Asked if he expected to land Khadra before the season opener against Watford, Heckingbottom said: “Yeah. What’s the point otherwise?”

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Paul HeckingbottomBrightonBrighton and Hove AlbionWatford