Sheffield United: Boss issues cryptic response over Reda Khadra transfer from Brighton

Khadra was identified as one of United’s top attacking targets this summer, with the Premier League side open to letting the German youngster leave again after he spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Heckingbottom revealed earlier in the week that he was ‘confident’ about landing Khadra on loan.

But, asked for an update on the situation after this afternoon’s 2-1 pre-season defeat at Barnsley, Heckingbottom admitted: “I hope so but you just don't know.

"If you were asking me for the first time, I'd probably say the same: ‘He's not far away and I'm confident’.

"But nothing probably has moved forward. It's a loan and we want to take him in and we'd like to do it.”

Reda Khadra, who spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, is wanted by Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage