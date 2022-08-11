Sheffield United Player Ratings: One man stands out as star man as Blades bow out of cup at West Brom

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United’s Rhian Brewster had the best chance early on when he hit the post, while Reda Khadra should have done better with a second-half chance with Brewster well-placed.

Here’s how we rated United’s players at The Hawthorns ...

Wes Foderingham 8

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United reacts to a missed chance at West Brom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Made a superb stop to prevent Cleary opening the scoring after being sent clear - standing tall and smothering the ball with the West Brom man having all the time in the world to pick his spot. Made a similarly important save to keep out Reach's header and then continued to excel, stopping from Reach again and Robinson before eventually being beaten

Kyron Gordon 6

Lined up at right back as United switched to a back four and showed good defensive instincts to clear off the line as Mowatt looked to turn home at the back post. Got forward when he could but didn't have the natural instincts that a genuine wing-back would have

Anel Ahmedhodzic 7

Showed good patience not to dive in when Reach was sent clear, instead holding up the former Wednesday man before picking the perfect time to snuff out the danger. Was replaced by Clark

John Egan 7

Was in the right place at the right time to mop up after a rare effort from his partner Ahmedhodzic. Handled himself well despite the change to a back four

Max Lowe 5

Making his first start of the campaign proper and showed signs of ring-rust, especially late in the first half when he was too weak in the tackle and then didn't do enough to stop his man ghosting past him to cross very dangerously. Ran the ball out of play again later on and didn't do enough to stick his hand up for a shirt

Ollie Norwood 7

A beautiful outside of the foot ball set Khadra free inside the opening moments, but the loanee's touch was poor and he overran the ball. Found the Brighton man with a nice throughball but he couldn't take advantage and put his foot in when it was needed too

John Fleck 5

Saw a fair bit of the ball early on but not to any great effect. Replaced by Osborn at half-time

Oli Arblaster 7

Making his senior debut, the highly-rated young teenager showed composure beyond his years as he marshalled United's midfield alongside players with hundreds of professional appearances. Could have scored early on but his shot was saved by Palmer and looked tidy throughout

Reda Khadra 6

Tried to make things happen and wasn't afraid to let fly from long range. His clever step-over created an opportunity for McAtee and there were at least some glimpses of a developing partnership there, even if neither could dominate the game as they would have liked. Had a good chance in the second half but should have played in Brewster rather than going himself

James McAtee 6

Was busy and looked to get on the ball, slipping in Brewster for a good early chance. Dropped deep when required but almost lost the ball in dangerous areas a couple of times, which is something he'll likely cut out once he's up to speed with Championship football. Faded towards the end before being replaced by Doyle

Rhian Brewster 6

Could have opened the scoring early on when McAtee sent him clear but his shot bounced off the upright and to safety. Was frustrated when he set Khadra clear and the loan man looked to go himself rather than play in the former Liverpool man

Subs: Ben Osborn 5

Replaced Fleck at half-time before succumbing to injury later on

Tommy Doyle 5

Came on for McAtee and looked to make things happen

Ciaran Clark 5

Replaced Ahmedhodzic

Sander Berge 5

Replaced the injured Ben Osborn

Billy Sharp 5