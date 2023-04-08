2 . Goalkeeper: Alan Kelly

Not the strangest shout, as you’ll see later on, but United have had some quality goalkeepers over the years – including Kelly. ChatGPT have his promotion wrong, but say he “was known for his excellent shot-stopping ability and his commanding presence in the penalty area,” which seems spot-on. ChatGPT: “Alan Kelly is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in Sheffield United's history. He played for the club from 1992 to 1999, making 243 appearances. During his time at the club, he was an integral part of the team that won promotion to the Premier League in the 1990s, and he was also named the club's Player of the Year in 1996.” Photo: Mark Thompson