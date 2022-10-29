Goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie gave United their first victory since before the international break, and ruined Baggies boss Carlos Corberan's coronation after being unveiled earlier this week.

Despite rejecting suggestions that his side's display was "dominant", Heckingbottom revealed his preparations for the game were made easier by West Brom "putting a bit too much out on their social media channels for us to see".

"So we knew [how Albion would set up]," he added." We wanted to play the way we want to play, from the first whistle.

"It was a good performance but it didn't feel dominant, we had to earn it. We started well and scored two real good goals and between that tried to work on finding the spare man in possession. It worked well, and we're really pleased with things like that.

"At 2-0 up early the pattern of the game changes. It was a good performance, there was lots we're pleased with. I'm not going to go as far as to call it dominant but it was a good performance."

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United, celebrates the win at West Brom with his travelling fans: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Victory came at a price, though, with Rhian Brewster joining the ever-growing injury list at Bramall Lane after damaging a hamstring just nine minutes after coming off the bench.

"We've won 2-0 away from home and it's a different feel," Heckingbottom added. "In terms of getting things wrong ... this isn't a negative but going back to Coventry, that was perfect apart from a runner and a penalty. Today we made mistakes but covered them, defended the box well and scored two good goals.

"When you're in front you can try and capitalise on the chances they take and be a threat, which we were."

