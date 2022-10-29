Goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie in the first half sealed victory for United, who saw striker Rhian Brewster – introduced as a substitute – limp off again just nine minutes after coming on after going down and appearing to hold his hamstring.
Victory was United’s first since before the international break and ends a six-match winless run, which had seen United drop from top of the Championship to fifth ahead of kick-off at West Brom.
Here's how we rated United’s players in victory in the Midlands...
1. George Baldock 7
A superb early tackle led to an early chance for the Blades and he did excellently to meet Doyle's pass and cross for Ndiaye's opener. Went off in the second half which may have been another injury precaution as shifting Basham to right wing-back didn't appear the most obvious tactical change
Photo: Simon Bellis
2. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
Picked up a costly booking in the first half after finding himself the wrong side of his man, which keeps him out of Tuesday's trip to Bristol City. Looked mostly composed but also guilty of overplaying a few times which threatened to let WBA in when they perhaps didn't deserve it. Crucial block on the line late on
Photo: Andrew Yates
3. John Egan 8
Imperious defensively. So many times he stayed on his feet until the right time to win the ball and did so. Dominant in the air too against the Baggies' tricky forward line. Fair play
Photo: Andrew Yates
4. Chris Basham 7
Lined up on the left of defence again but his tackle was instrumental in the chain of events which led to McBurnie's goal. A tough afternoon at times against the Baggies attack but he stood up to the task largely well, earning a rendition of his name from the away end. Went to wing-back before being withdrawn himself.
Photo: Bradley Collyer