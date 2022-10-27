The Bosnia and Herzegovina international arrived in South Yorkshire in the summer from boyhood club Malmo, after spells in England with Nottingham Forest and France with Bordeaux, and has established himself as a firm fans’ favourite with a series of impressive displays on the right side of defence.

His recent return from a muscle injury represented a significant boost to United as they looked to address their run of poor recent form and speaking ahead of this weekend’s trip to West Bromwich Albion, where United are looking for their first win since the Championship resumed following the international break, Ahmedhodžić was asked how he is finding his return to English football.

“It's more intense, there's a higher tempo and some games are more direct,” he said. There are a lot of long-balls and direct football. I knew that before coming here but it was a great choice because it improves me in the areas I need to improve. The biggest thing has been the tempo, I love it.

“For me, this is one of the best decisions I made and I'm thriving here, it's a really good environment with professional people here and I'm thankful to get the chance to prove myself here.”

Ahmedhodžić is expected to make his 14th appearance in Blades colours at the Hawthorns, against a Baggies side under new management following Carlos Corberán’s recent appointment.

