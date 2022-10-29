Anel Ahmedhodzic and Ollie Norwood both went into this afternoon’s clash at West Bromwich Albion on the brink of a ban, after collecting four yellow cards so far this season.

With both men walking a disciplinary tightrope, the Bosnian defender duly picked up his fifth booking for a first-half foul at The Hawthorns and will therefore sit out the trip to Ashton Gate.

That opens the door for Jack Robinson to step in, the defender returning to the squad recently following a knee injury.

Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United receives a yellow card from referee Dean Whitestone at West Brom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage