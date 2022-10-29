Suspension blow for Sheffield United as key man misses Bristol City trip
Sheffield United will be forced into another defensive reshuffle on Tuesday night, with a key man suspended for their long midweek trip to Bristol City.
Anel Ahmedhodzic and Ollie Norwood both went into this afternoon’s clash at West Bromwich Albion on the brink of a ban, after collecting four yellow cards so far this season.
With both men walking a disciplinary tightrope, the Bosnian defender duly picked up his fifth booking for a first-half foul at The Hawthorns and will therefore sit out the trip to Ashton Gate.
That opens the door for Jack Robinson to step in, the defender returning to the squad recently following a knee injury.
United also lost Rhian Brewster to injury at The Hawthorns, not long after coming on as a substitute. He went down clutching the back of his leg, with United looking like suffering another hamstring injury, while George Baldock was also replaced during the game.